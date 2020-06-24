GLADWIN COUNTY – Grief is a natural and normal response to the loss of someone or something significant in our lives. It is not an illness or something to be “gotten over” but more something to be “worked through.”
Part of the work of grief is adapting to the many changes that occur in our lives as a result of loss. There is no “cure” or “quick fix” for the loss, but there are actions that can be taken to make the change seem less fearful, the burden a bit lighter. One of the actions that make some sense is to talk with and listen to those who have “been there.” Hear them tell what worked for them; and, given the opportunity to do it over again, what they would have done differently.
To help anyone who is having a difficult time working through the death of a loved one, Hospice of Gladwin Area offers a free six week class. This class offers the attendees an opportunity to tell their story, share their feelings with others who may be going through a similar situation and working through their particular situation.
For your convenience, Hospice of Gladwin Area will hold this class at the Gladwin Free Methodist Church, 1312 N. State Street, Gladwin. This class will be facilitated by Georgann Schuster and Sally Hightower, beginning on July 7 and finishing on August 11, from 6-7:30 p.m. If you have any questions, or are interested in attending this class, please call the Hospice of Gladwin Area office at 989-426-4464 to reserve a spot.