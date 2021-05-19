Gladwin County
The Gladwin Rural Urban Fire Department issued a press release to inform the public of a recall that has been issued for a common home smoke detector.
According to the release, last week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for Kidde TruSense smoke and combination (smoke and carbon monoxide) alarms due to risk of failure to alert users to a problem. The units being recalled are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and combination detectors that were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, Amazon as well as many other outlets between May 2019 and September 2020.
Only alarms with the “TruSense” logo or “AMBER-FAUJLT” printed on the front of the unit are included in this recall. The model number appears on the back of the alarm.
According to the recall notice, consumers should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm and should keep using the recalled alarms until a replacement unit is obtained and installed.