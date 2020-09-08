GLADWIN COUNTY – The Documentation Drop-off Center in Gladwin where survivors of the May flooding and storms may submit supporting documents for their disaster assistance application will now remain open until Friday, Sept. 18. Updated location, hours and days for the Gladwin center are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday. The center will close permanently at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18. The Documentation Drop-Off Center is located at 401 S. State Street in Gladwin.
The Documentation Drop-off Center in Midland will close permanently at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The center in Saginaw will close permanently at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Survivors who have been asked by FEMA to provide additional documentation should read their FEMA letter carefully and make sure they have everything they need when they arrive at the drop-off center. Applicants do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA, they can mail, fax or submit them online as well. Information on these options can be found in their FEMA letter.
If you don’t understand the letter you received from FEMA, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462- 7585) between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and ask for assistance. The drop-off center is staffed with FEMA personnel who can scan documents and quickly answer questions about disaster assistance programs.
All applicants and FEMA personnel will follow currently effective state and local requirements for COVID-19 safety measures. Applicants must wear face masks and will remain in their cars as they hand their documents to FEMA personnel, who will be wearing face masks (or other appropriate face covering) and protective equipment as well. FEMA staff will take the documents, scan them and return them to the applicants. Note that the drop-off centers do not offer COVID-19 testing.
Applicants may register by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones, or by calling 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available. If an individual cannot register online or by phone, registration at the Documentation Drop-off Centers will be available.
Documents also may be submitted by mailing them to FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055, by faxing them to 800-827-8112, or by submitting them via a FEMA account online. To set up an online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “check status” and follow the directions. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2020 to be considered for assistance.