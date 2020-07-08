GLADWIN COUNTY – In response to recent severe flooding in mid-Michigan, the ad hoc Michigan High Water Action Team has scheduled a webinar Wednesday, July 8, for residents who are recovering from the event and its aftermath. State, federal and local officials on the webinar from 6-7:30 p.m. will provide residents a basic overview of recovery services and activities. After the presentations, there will be time for attendees to ask questions.
The webinar will not address the ongoing investigations into the causes behind the area dam failures or the still undecided long-term plans for the failed dams and drained lakes. Those making presentations and available to answer questions are staff from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), Michigan State Police (MSP), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and local emergency management offices.
To attend the webinar, you may register ahead of time or sign on just before it begins at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6254706442970328589 after registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about how to join the meeting. You can also use a phone to listen to the webinar by calling 415-930-5321 and using access code 411-703-533.
However, those accessing the webinar by phone will not be able to ask questions due to technological limitations. Recordings from the two previous Michigan High Water Action Team webinars, March 26, which explained high water impacts around the state, and April 28, which addressed shoreline erosion and permitting, have been posted to Michigan.gov/HighWater.
The multi-agency Michigan High Water Action Team was one of the outcomes of the Michigan High Water Coordinating Summit in February, which brought together state, federal and local officials, as well as representatives from tribal governments and groups that represent local units of government. Along with organizing town halls, the team will also collaborate to identify available assets that can be marshaled in response to high water incidents and coordinate communications across agencies and governments to ensure residents receive information in a timely, accurate and consistent fashion.
More information on high water levels, fact sheets, FAQs, a link to the MiWaters permit portal, safety information and resources for permit holders can be found at Michigan.gov/HighWater.
Debris sites
Active local debris sites in Billings Township include the Billings Township Wastewater Treatment Plant, entrance on Pinconning Road and the Billings Township Park on Wieman Road, near the cell tower. In Tobacco Township, the St. Anne Catholic Church is also being used as a debris removal site. These licensed areas are open daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with the intended use being for the Gladwin County residents impacted by the flood. Verification that all debris is from flood damaged properties from within Gladwin County is required per FEMA regulations.