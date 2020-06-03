GLADWIN COUNTY – On Friday, May 29, Scott Govitz hosted another ‘Fireplace Talks’ Zoom meeting in which he gathered local leaders involved with flood relief in Gladwin County for an informative meeting.
Scott began the meeting by asking what the most up to date information that was important for people to know was. The answer he got was a debris pickup and removal process that had been established. Beaverton City Manager, Heath Kaplan spoke about a plan for the debris removal that could be accomplished in different ways.
“Starting tomorrow [Saturday], we have volunteers that are going to be coming into the subdivisions with [heavy machinery] and removing debris from the curbside and placing them into trailers and trucks and driving them up to the Midland dump,” Heath said.
Scott reiterated in the meeting that none of these people or heavy equipment/machinery have been paid for but that they instead have all been donated toward the flood relief effort. An additional step in the removal of debris was the opening of four separate sites for debris drop-off. These locations have been approved and permitted by Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) according to Heath. These four sites include, the Billings Township Wastewater Treatment Plant (entrance on Pinconning Rd. in Billings Township), Billings Township Park (Wieman Rd. in Billings Township, near the cell tower), St. Ann’s Catholic Church Diocese of Saginaw (M-30 and Dundas Rd. in Tobacco Township), and Dale United Methodist Church (Freeman Rd. in Tobacco Township). The dumpsters located in Billings Township are at a cost to the township with possible FEMA reimbursement in the future.
A June 1 press release from the Gladwin County Clerk states that these areas will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with intended use for Gladwin County residents who have been impacted by the flood. All of these sites have been securely fenced-in and will remain open through June 14.
Heath mentioned that there will be a team of volunteers that has been coordinated by Gladwin County Chamber Executive Director, Yvette Keast that will work to separate the trash into containers and document everything that will be needed for future FEMA reimbursement.
Outside of these drop-off/pick-up areas, Heath stated that if residents are able to transport their debris on their own, there will be no fee for Gladwin County flood victims to dispose their debris at the Midland City Landfill. It is important for affected residents to know that the Midland City Landfill is only open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the weekdays and 8:30 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and that lines to dispose of debris may be long.
Gladwin County Clerk, Laura Brandon-Maveal spoke during the meeting about distribution centers for donated goods in support of flood victims. There are two centers that have been established in Gladwin County, one at Forge Fitness in Gladwin and another in Billings Township. Because of the Coronavirus epidemic, Laura believes it is important for people to stay in their vehicles and allow a volunteer to approach them for the services/goods they have to provide to the center. The donations made to the centers have been “overwhelming” according to Laura.
“We have people from all over the state bringing things to our community,” Laura said. “That is huge, and I want to express my thanks to all the volunteers and all the people who have made those donations.”
It is important to know that these distribution centers are not accepting any donations of either furniture or clothing at this time due to the Coronavirus epidemic.
Volunteers are making a real difference in the community as affected residents continue to struggle with their losses. If you are interested in volunteering, calling 211 will put you in touch with someone who will make sure you are added to the volunteer list.