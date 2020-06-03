GLADWIN COUNTY – On Friday, May 29 FEMA Regional Administrator James K. Joseph called Congressman John Moolenaar to let him know that Gladwin County has been added to the federal emergency declaration approved by President Donald Trump last week.
Congressman Moolenaar has been in contact with FEMA throughout the week following Regional Administrator Joseph’s visit to mid Michigan this past Saturday, and he has been advocating for Gladwin County to be added to the declaration given the significant damage to the area.
“I have been meeting with residents in Midland and Gladwin counties this week and I know the incredible challenges our community will face in the weeks ahead. I appreciate Regional Administrator Joseph’s action on this emergency declaration request during this challenging time.”
Today’s addition to the declaration only makes federal resources available to Gladwin for emergency protective measures that exceed the capabilities of the county and the state.
Affected residents are strongly encouraged to fill out property damage assessments and report them to their counties. These assessments will be used by state and local officials to file a request with the federal government for a Major Disaster Declaration that could come at a later time and which would make families and businesses eligible for federal assistance. A link to the property damage assessment form is available on Congressman Moolenaar’s website, moolenaar.house.gov.