GLADWIN – The Gladwin City Park was majorly affected by the flooding of Cedar River two weeks ago. The flood has caused significant damage to the community building and the ranger station as well as areas of the park and campground.
Gladwin City Council made a unanimous vote to have the community building tore down on Monday, June 1. Mayor Dee Jungman has stated that once torn down, she would like to begin a fundraiser to establish a sort of pavilion where the community building stands.
According to her, other people have also backed the idea of a fundraiser. Plans are being made to eventually move the ranger station further uphill and reconstruct it in cement. As for this summer season, the city plans to utilize the current station due to its function and the inability to have the station moved before the park is opened.
According to City Park Manager, Brian Jungman, the Park plans to open once the state order is given to reopen parks. The current date set for Michigan parks to reopen is June 22.