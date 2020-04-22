GLADWIN COUNTY – Regular meetings of the Gladwin County Democratic Party (GCDP) are now online through Zoom to conform with Coronavirus precautions until further notice. The meeting schedule of the fourth Tuesday of each month will continue until further notice.
To participate in the April 28 meeting starting at 6 p.m., go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/4067885510. The meeting ID number is 223-071-692.
Accepting an invitation to speak at the April 28 Video-meeting are Michigan Supreme Court candidates Elizabeth Welch and Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack. Contact the GCDP by going to gladwincodems@yahoo.com or by mail at P.O. Box 523, Gladwin, MI 48624. For regular updates for the GCDP, go to gladwincountydemocraticparty.weebly.com.