GLADWIN COUNTY – There was a Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) on Saturday, August 1 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin. A total of 286 households were served, including 648 household members.
Approximately 22,000 pounds of food from The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan was given out. Several volunteers manned this distribution. The groups represented on Saturday and who made this event possible were, Christ the King Lutheran Church, St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Midland, Gladwin Free Methodist Church, St. Paul Episcopal Church in Gladwin, Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gladwin, Knights of Columbus as well as other community members.
Lunch was provided by The Backdoor Deli in Gladwin and paid for with a Thrivent Action Team Grant. A hearty thank you goes out to all who made this food distribution possible, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The GBCFD will be holding it’s next distribution on Saturday, August 15 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin. In September, there will only be one distribution at Christ the King on September 19.
Pre-registration is not required for the distributions. The handing out of food will begin around 9:30 a.m. The Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot on M-18 will be used for staging cars to eliminate a back-up on the highway, starting at 7:30 a.m., until Christ the King’s lot opens. The church lot will be closed to cars until after the semi truck of food from the Food Bank is unloaded.
If you are picking up for someone else, a copy of their ID is needed. Food recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles. They are to have the trunk or rear area of their vehicles clear as food will only be put in the those areas. If those areas are not accessible, recipients will be asked to load their own vehicles. During this COVID-19 crisis, GBCFD is respecting the safety and health of food recipients as well as the workers.