GLADWIN COUNTY – There was a Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) on Saturday, June 20 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin. A total of 300 households were served with 620 household members. Over 22,000 pounds of food from The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan was given out. This truckload of food was co-sponsored by Beaverton Church of the Nazarene and a local couple. Several volunteers helped to put on this distribution. The groups represented on Saturday and who made this event possible were the Beaverton Church of the Nazarene, Christ the King Lutheran Church, St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Midland, Gladwin Rotary, Gladwin Knights of Columbus as well as other community members. Lunch was provided by Mr. M’s in Gladwin and paid for by a Thrivent Action Team Grant. A hearty thank you goes out to all who made this food distribution possible, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) will be holding it’s next distribution on Thursday, July 2 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin.
Pre-registration is not required for the July 2 distribution. The handing out of food will begin about 9:30 a.m. The Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot on M-18 will be used for staging cars to eliminate a back-up on the highway, starting at 7:30 a.m. and going until Christ the King’s lot opens. The church lot will be closed to cars until after the semi truck of food from the Food Bank is unloaded. If picking up for someone else, a copy of their ID is needed. Food recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles. The recipients are asked to have the trunk or rear area of their vehicles clear as food will only be put in the those areas. If those areas are not accessible, recipients will be asked to load their own vehicles. During the Coronavirus crisis, GBCFD is respecting the safety and health of all food recipients as well as the workers.