Gladwin County
There was a Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD), on Saturday, June 19 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin. Food from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan was passed out to 215 households.
This distribution would not have been possible without the 16 volunteers coming from the Gladwin County Democratic Party, Mid Michigan Community Action, Christ the King Lutheran Church, St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Midland, Knights of Columbus, Cert, as well as many members of the community. A hearty thank you goes out to all who made this food distribution possible, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) will be holding it’s next distribution on Saturday, July 17 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin. Christ the King is now back to a monthly distribution on the third Saturday of each month unless notified otherwise.
Pre-registration is not required for the July 17 distribution. The handing out of food, etc. will begin about 9:30 a.m. The Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot on M-18 will be used for staging cars to eliminate a back-up on the highway, starting at 7:30 a.m.
If picking up for someone else, a copy of their ID is needed. Food recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles. During this COVID-19 crisis, GBCFD is respecting the safety and health of food recipients as well as workers.