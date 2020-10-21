GLADWIN COUNTY – Operation Polar Drop, with the Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) took place on Saturday, October 17 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin. The GBCFD was honored to be part of this wonderful event. A total of 276 households were served with 694 household members.
Roughly 27,000 pounds of food from The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan was given out. In addition to food, clothing, school supplies, and face masks, other goodies were handed out thanks to the partnering with Stuart T. Wilson, Cornerstone Fabricating, Linked Technologies, United Way, Pepsico, Eastman Party Store, Arbury Insurance, Bombas, and Ieuter Insurance Group.
This event wouldn’t have been possible without the 35 volunteers coming out to man it. The groups who worked the event were Christ the King Lutheran Church, St. Timothy Lutheran Church of Midland, Gladwin Assembly of God, Knights of Columbus, Stuart T. Wilson’s group, Gladwin Key Club, Region VII as well as other community members. Lunch for the workers was prepared by Mr. M’s in Gladwin and paid for by The DeShano Community Foundation. A hearty thank you goes out to all who made this event possible.
The Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) will be holding it’s next food distribution on Saturday, November 7 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin.
Pre-registration is not required for that distribution. The handing out of food, will begin about 9:30 a.m. The Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot on M-18 will be used for staging cars to eliminate a back-up on the highway, starting at 8 a.m.
The church lot will be closed to cars until after the semi truck of food from the Food Bank is unloaded. If picking up for someone else, a copy of their ID is needed. Food recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles. They are to have the trunk or rear area of their vehicles clear as food will only be put in those areas. If those areas are not accessible, recipients will be asked to load their own vehicles. During this COVID-19 crisis, GBCFD is respecting the safety and health of food recipients as well as workers.