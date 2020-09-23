GLADWIN COUNTY – There was a Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) on Saturday, September 19 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin. A total of 279 households were served with 590 individual household members. Over 29,000 pounds of food from The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan was given out.
Twenty-five volunteers manned this distribution. The groups represented on Saturday and who made this event possible were Christ the King Lutheran Church, St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Midland, St. Paul Episcopal Church in Gladwin, Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gladwin, Knights of Columbus, (CERT) The Community Emergency Response Team as well as other community members.
Lunch was provided by Macks on Main in Gladwin and paid for by Mid Michigan Medical Center, Gladwin. A hearty thank you goes out to all who made this food distribution possible, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The GBCFD will be holding it’s next distribution on Saturday, October 3 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin.
Pre-registration is not required for that distribution. The handing out of food will begin about 9:30 a.m. The Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot on M-18 will be used for staging cars to eliminate a back-up on the highway starting at 7:30 a.m. and going until Christ the King’s lot opens.
The church lot will be closed to cars until after the semi truck of food from the Food Bank is unloaded. If you are picking up for someone else, a copy of their ID is needed. Food recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles. They are to have the trunk or rear area of their vehicles clear as food will only be put in those areas. If those areas are not accessible, recipients will be asked to load their own vehicles. During this COVID-19 crisis, GBCFD is respecting the safety and health of food recipients as well as workers.