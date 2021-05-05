Gladwin County
There was a Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD), on Saturday, May 1 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin. Approximately 22,000 pounds of food from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan was passed out to 220 households.
This distribution would not have been possible without the 22 volunteers coming from the First United Methodist Church in Gladwin, Gladwin County Democratic Party, Mid Michigan Community Action, Christ the King Lutheran Church, Knights of Columbus, Cert, and the community.
A hearty thank you goes out to all who made this food distribution possible, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution will be holding it’s next distribution on Saturday, June 19 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin. There will not be another distribution in May. Starting in June, Christ the King will be going back to a monthly distribution on the third Saturday of each month unless notified otherwise.
Pre-registration is not required for the June 19 distribution. The handing out of food, etc. will begin around 9:30 a.m. The Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot on M-18 will be used for staging cars to eliminate a back-up on the highway, starting at 7:30 a.m. If picking up for someone else, a copy of their ID is needed.
Food recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles. They are to have the trunk or rear area of their vehicles clear as food will only be put in those areas. If those areas are not accessible, recipients will be asked to load their own vehicles.
During this COVID-19 crisis, the Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution is respecting the safety and health of food recipients as well as workers.