Gladwin County
There was a Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) on Saturday, October 16 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin. Food from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan was passed out to 211 households and 516 household members.
This distribution would not have been possible without the 30 volunteers coming from Beaverton Church of the Nazarene, Gladwin Assembly of God, the Gladwin County Democratic Party, Michigan Mad Viking Beard & Mustache Co., Christ the King Lutheran Church, St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Midland, Gladwin Key Club, Gladwin Knights of Columbus, Cert, and other community members. A hearty thank you goes out to all who made this food distribution possible, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The GBCFD will be holding it’s next distribution on Saturday, November 20 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin. Christ the King is now back to a monthly distribution on the third Saturday of each month, unless notified otherwise.
Pre-registration is not required for the November 20 distribution. The handing out of food, etc. will begin around 9:30 a.m. The Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot on M-18 will be used for staging cars to eliminate a back-up on the highway, starting at 7:30 a.m.
If picking up for someone else, a copy of their ID is needed. Food recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and to have the trunk or rear area of their vehicles clear as food will only be put in those areas. During this COVID-19 crisis, GBCFD is respecting the safety and health of food recipients as well as workers.