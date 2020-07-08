GLADWIN COUNTY – There was a Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) on Thursday, July 2 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin. A total of 260 households were served and 667 household members. Over 23,000 pounds of food from The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan was given out.
Several volunteers manned this distribution. The groups represented on Saturday and who made this event possible included Christ the King Lutheran Church, St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Midland, Gladwin Free Methodist Church, Gladwin Knights of Columbus as well as ,many other community members. Lunch was provided by The Peppermill in Gladwin. A hearty thank you goes out to all who made this food distribution possible, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The GBCFD will be holding it’s next distribution on Saturday, July 18 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin.
Pre-registration is not required for July 18. The handing out of food will begin about 9:30 a.m. The Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot on M-18 will be used for staging cars to eliminate a back-up on the highway, starting at 7:30 a.m., until Christ the King’s lot opens. The church lot will be closed to cars until after the semi truck of food from the Food Bank is unloaded.
If picking up for someone else, a copy of their ID is needed. Food recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles during the distribution. They are to have the trunk or rear area of their vehicles clear as food will only be put in the those areas. If those areas are not accessible, recipients will be asked to load their own vehicles. During this Coronavirus crisis, the GBCFD is respecting the safety and health of the food recipients as well as the workers.