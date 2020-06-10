GLADWIN COUNTY – There was a Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) on Tuesday, June 2 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church. A total of 222 households were served with 506 household members. About 23,000 pounds of food from The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan was given out. Several volunteers manned this distribution. The groups represented on Saturday who made this event possible were, Christ the King Lutheran Church, St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Midland, Gladwin Rotary, Gladwin Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus as well as other community members. Lunch was provided by Macks on Main and paid for by a Thrivent Action Team Grant. A hearty thank you goes out to all who made this food distribution possible, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution will be holding it’s next distribution on Saturday, June 20 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin. This distribution will be co-sponsored by Beaverton Church of the Nazarene and a local couple.
Pre-registration is not required on June 20. The handing out of food will begin around 9:30 a.m. The Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot on M-18 will be used for staging cars to eliminate a back-up on the highway, starting at 7:30 a.m., until Christ the King’s lot opens. The church lot will be closed to cars until after the semi truck of food from the Food Bank is unloaded. If picking up for someone else, a copy of their ID is needed. Food recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles. They are to have the trunk or rear area of their vehicles clear as food will only be put in the those areas. If those areas are not accessible, recipients will be asked to load their own vehicles. During the Coronavirus crisis, the GBCFD is respecting the safety and health of food recipients as well as workers.