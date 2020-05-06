GLADWIN COUNTY – There was a Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) on Saturday, May 2 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church. A total of 233 households were served with a total of 466 household members. This distribution was sponsored by both The Rotary Club of Gladwin and The Lions of Beaverton. Several volunteers manned this distribution. The groups represented on Saturday and who made this event possible were Christ the King Lutheran Church, Gladwin High School, Gladwin National Honor Society, Gladwin Free Methodist Church, Gladwin Rotary, Gladwin Kiwanis, Beaverton Lions, Knights of Columbus as well as other community members. Lunch was provided by Back Door Deli and paid for by Thrivent Financial.
A hearty thank you goes out to all who made this food distribution possible, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
During the Coronavirus crisis, the GBCFD, with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, is planning to continue to hold a weekly food distribution at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin. The next one will be this coming Saturday, May 9. No pre-registration will be required. The food distribution will begin at 10:30 a.m. The Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot on M-18 will be used for staging cars to eliminate a back-up on the highway. This will start at 7:30 a.m. and going until Christ the King’s lot opens. The church lot will be closed to cars until after the semi truck of food from the Food Bank is completely unloaded. If you are picking up for someone else, a copy of their ID is needed. The GBCFD urges people to stay in their car for the duration of the distribution. Have the trunk or rear area of your vehicle clear as food will only be put in a trunk or hatchback area. During this Coronavirus crisis, GBCFD is respecting the safety and health of food recipients as well as workers. The GBCFD continues to serve their neighbors in need.