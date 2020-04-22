GLADWIN COUNTY – There was a Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) on Saturday, April 18 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church. A total of 287 households were served and 586 household members. Several volunteers manned this distribution. The groups represented on Saturday who helped make this event possible were Christ the King Lutheran Church, Gladwin High School, Gladwin National Honor Society, Team Rubicon, Gladwin Free Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church in Gladwin, Knights of Columbus, Jag Motor Coach, Gladwin Rotary, Community Emergency Response Team, Veterans’ Coalition of Midland as well as many other community members. Lunches for workers were funded by Thrivent and provided by the Peppermill of Gladwin.
A hearty thank you goes out to all who made this food distribution possible, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
There will not be a food distribution on Saturday, April 25. The Food Bank did not have a semi truck available for that day. Therefore, the food distribution was rescheduled and took place on Tuesday, April 21. Food recipients present at the April 18 distribution were informed of the change, Emergency Assistance Agencies were notified and it was also posted on Facebook to get the word out.