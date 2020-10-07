GLADWIN COUNTY – There was a Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) on Saturday, October 3 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin. A total of 232 households were served including 550 household members. Over 17,000 pounds of food from The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan was given out.
Twenty-five volunteers manned this distribution. The groups represented on Saturday and who made this event possible were Christ the King Lutheran Church, St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Midland, Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gladwin, Knights of Columbus, United Way, Beaverton National Honor Society as well as other community members.
Lunch was provided by Meadow Lanes in Gladwin and paid for by a Thrivent Action Team Grant. A hearty thank you goes out to all who made this food distribution possible, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) will be holding it’s next distribution, titled Operation Polar Drop, on Saturday, October 17 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18 in Gladwin. There will be free groceries, clothing, school supplies and other goodies available.
Pre-registration is not required for this distribution.
The handing out of food and other supplies will begin around 10 a.m. The Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot on M-18 will be used for staging cars to eliminate a back-up on the highway, starting at 8 a.m. The church lot will be closed to cars until after the semi truck of food from the food bank is unloaded.
If you are picking up for someone else, a copy of their ID is needed. Food recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles. They are to have the trunk or rear area of their vehicles clear as food will only be put in those areas. If those areas are not accessible, recipients will be asked to load their own vehicles. During this COVID-19 crisis, the GBCFD is respecting the safety and health of food recipients as well as workers.