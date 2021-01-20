BEAVERTON – A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event is being held on Friday, January 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Beaverton Area Fire Department (4278 M-18 in Beaverton). This event is available to all residents, regardless of your county of residence. Pre-register for COVID-19 testing at www.honumg.info/BeavertonFireHall.
The influenza vaccine will also be available at this event. The full cost of the flu vaccine is covered by most private insurances, Medicare, and Medicaid. A free or low-cost flu vaccine is available to those who qualify.
Please bring a form of ID (a state or country issued ID or paperwork with your name and address (bill, mail or pay stub). This event will be available for anyone who wants a test, even if you have no symptoms. Minors attending for a test will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
No appointment, doctor’s order or screening is needed to be tested.
Attendees are asked to wear a face covering at the event if able. This is a drive-through clinic, therefore everyone will stay in their cars (no pets, please). Antibody testing will not be available. People with high-risk jobs are encouraged to attend.