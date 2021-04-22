GLADWIN – There was a Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD), on Saturday, April 17 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin. Approximately 22,000 lbs. of food from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan was passed out to 240 households. This distribution woud not have been possible without the 20 volunteers coming from the Gladwin United Methodist Men’s Group, Gladwin Masonic Lodge, Gladwin Tank Manufacturing, Gladwin Democratic Party, Mid Michigan Community Action, Christ the King Lutheran Church, Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gladwin, St. Paul Episcopal Church in Gladwin, Knights of Columbus, Cert, and the community. A hearty thank you goes out to all who made this food distribution possible, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) will be holding it’s next distribution on Saturday, May 1 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin.
Pre-registration is not required for this distribution. The handing out of food, etc. will begin about 9:30 a.m. The Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot on M-18 will be used for staging cars to eliminate a back-up on the highway, starting at 7:30 a.m. If picking up for someone else, a copy of their ID is needed. Food recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles. They are to have the trunk or rear area of their vehicles clear as food will only be put in those areas. If those areas are not accessible, recipients will be asked to load their own vehicles. During this COVID-19 crisis, GBCFD is respecting the safety and health of food recipients as well as workers.