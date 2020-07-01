GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin County Clerk has provided an update on flood relief efforts in Gladwin County. This update included information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as well as a reminder of debris removal locations and further contact information.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) offers tips on how to protect yourself while cleaning up after a flood and from COVID-19 exposure. These tips include wearing hard hats, goggles or face-shields, liquid-repellent coveralls or long-sleeved impervious gowns, rubber gloves, waterproof boots with steel toe and an insole (not just a steel shank), earplugs or protective headphones (if working with noisy equipment), N95 masks (or a respirator with a higher protection level) may be recommended in certain situations.
Workers must comply with OSHA’s Respiratory Protection standard (29 CFR1910.134, Appendix D).
Make sure to take rest breaks often as wearing protective gear can be tiring. Remember to always wear protective gear when cleaning up flood damage.
If you have any open cuts or sores protect them from exposure to floodwater and keep them as clean as possible by washing them with soap and water for 20 seconds and applying an antibiotic ointment to discourage infection.
While skin contact with floodwater doesn’t pose a serious health risk by itself, eating or drinking anything contaminated with floodwater can cause diseases. Remember to discard any food or drink that has come into contact with floodwater and always wash hands before preparing food, eating or drinking.
MDHHS also provides information on how to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning during flood clean up. To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not use fuel-powered tools or generators in enclosed spaces where levels of gas can build up, such as in tented-off areas or houses.
Pay attention to symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, such as: headaches, dizziness, confusion, fatigue, and feeling sick to your stomach.
Debris sites
These licensed areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the intended use being for the Gladwin County residents impacted by the flood. Verification that all debris is from flood damaged properties from within Gladwin County is required per FEMA regulations. All sites are secured by fencing. The following locations are still open until further notice. Both debris sites in Tobacco Township have been closed (Freeman Road and Dundas Road). Locations include the Billings Township Wastewater Treatment Plant, entrance on Pinconning Road in Billings Township and the Billings Township Park on Wieman Road in Billings Township (near the cell tower).
Gladwin County has recently published a set of informational videos for quick reference. These videos contain information on permits, wells, financial assistance and debris. Please visit gladwincounty-mi.gov for the most up to date information on how Gladwin County is working to assist you during these unprecedented times and to view these videos.
2-1-1 is still the most available and reliable resource to assist you with any of your needs and concerns regarding flood services.