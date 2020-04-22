GLADWIN COUNTY – According to a Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) press release, the CMDHD received notification on Monday, April 20 of the first local deaths in Arenac and Gladwin Counties attributed to COVID-19.
The Gladwin County individual was described as an elderly female with underlying health conditions who was admitted to MidMichigan Medical Center-Gladwin on April 14, 2020 and passed away over the weekend. The Arenac County resident was described as a middle-aged female with underlying health conditions who was admitted to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw on April 14, 2020 and passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones,” said Steve Hall, Health Officer at CMDHD. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community. It’s crucial for residents to be aware of the virus and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.”
As this situation continues to evolve, it is important for all residents to take the appropriate precautions. Strong community mitigation and prevention measures are already in place, and the CMDHD urges residents to continue to follow recommendations:
- Stay at home. Do not leave home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or seeking medical care.
- If you must go out, stay at least six feet away from others and avoid any gatherings.
- Wash your hands frequently for at least twenty seconds.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Disinfect commonly touched surfaces.
- Check on others. Call your loved ones and neighbors who are most at risk and see how they are doing. If they require something essential, see how you can help.
Stay current on coronavirus information at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.michigan.gov/coronavirus or https://www.cmdhd.org/novel-coronavirus. In addition, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has a hotline number that Michigan residents can call to ask questions about COVID-19. The number is 1-888-535-6136 and is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents can also send an email to COVID19@michigan.gov. Emails will be answered Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.