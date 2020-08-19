GLADWIN COUNTY – FEMA has opened up a temporary State Documentation Drop-off Center in Gladwin for individuals impacted by the May floods. This center will allow those impacted individuals to drop off documents needed to complete their disaster assistance application or to get help with registration from an on-site FEMA representative.
This drop-off center is located at the Gladwin County Fairgrounds at 401 S. State Street in Gladwin. The center will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and all visitors must wear a mask or facial covering. If individuals have already had repair or restoration work done, they should bring their receipts, and if they live on the water, tributary or canal, they should register even if their well is still working. Online and phone registration is also available by calling 800-621-3362, or by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov. FEMA registration is the required first step to determine eligibility for assistance. Those who need to register with FEMA have until September 8 to do so.
The last day for the Flood Relief Distribution Center at Sacred Heart Activities Center will be this coming Friday, August 21. The hours that day are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A list of charitable groups that are available in the county after that will be forthcoming. The generous donors and hard work of the volunteers at Sacred Heart and the previous sites at Billings Township, Tobacco Township and Albright Shores Eagles are greatly appreciated by the Gladwin County Emergency Management team.