MICHIGAN – Michigan residents who lost access to water through their private well water system due to the May disaster may be eligible for federal assistance. Well operational problems are currently being identified by homeowners. Although past the deadline date of September 30, 2020 to apply for FEMA assistance, consideration may be made to those who have identified potable water problems.
Obtaining FEMA Assistance
Disaster Survivors who applied for FEMA assistance by the September 30 deadline and are experiencing problems with their well should follow appeal guidelines to be considered for additional assistance.
- If an applicant has already had an inspection and the well wasn’t reported or are still experiencing problems, a signed and dated letter should be submitted to FEMA with a contractor’s estimate indicating they are appealing for the well.
Homeowners who have not previously applied by the September 30 deadline, will receive an ineligible letter. However, if damages are specifically well related, an appeal will be required in order for a late registration to be accepted. An appeal should indicate the reason for the late application is due to the well stopped producing potable water.
- Ways to register: call 1-800-621-3362 or TTY: 1-800-462-7585. FEMA representatives are available
seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Register online at www.disasterassistance.gov or through the FEMA App.
Specific Well Considerations
FEMA assistance may be available, upon verification, for physical damage to wells and/or cisterns that no longer produce potable water as a direct result of the disaster. Assistance may be awarded for a well or cistern, but not both systems.
When contacting an applicant, cistern options will be mentioned to the homeowner as an alternate choice.
Applicants may be awarded home repair assistance, at actual cost, for municipality utility connection, well repair/replacement, well digging or cistern system installation.
Reason for Late Registration
Well water systems are currently being affected by changes in the water table due to the disaster. Homeowners may apply for assistance due to a dry well. Individuals may always contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) if they have any questions about their disaster assistance options.