GLADWIN – Well water systems continue to be affected by changes in the water table due to the disaster. Homeowners may continue to apply for assistance due to a dry well.
The Gladwin Long Term Disaster Recovery Group and the Well Task Force received notification from FEMA that even though the deadline date of September 30, 2020 passed to apply for FEMA assistance, consideration may be made to those who have identified potable water problems.
To apply, call 1-800-621-3362 or TTY: 800-462-7585. FEMA representatives are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Survivors can also register online through the FEMA app or at www.disasterassistance.gov.
Disaster survivors who applied for FEMA assistance by the September 30 deadline and are experiencing problems with their well should appeal to be considered for assistance for their well. If an applicant has already had an inspection and the well wasn’t reported or are still experiencing problems, a signed and dated letter should be submitted to FEMA with a contractor’s estimate indicating they are appealing for the well.
Homeowners who have not previously applied by the September 30 deadline will receive an ineligible letter. If damages are specifically well related, submit an appeal for late registration to be accepted. An appeal should indicate the reason for the late application is because the well stopped producing potable water.
Applicants may be awarded home repair assistance, at actual cost, for municipality utility connection, well repair/replacement, well digging or cistern system installation as allowed by local regulations.
If you need assistance with your appeal or you have unmet needs from the flood, call Disaster Case Manager, Carla Long, at 989-598-4315. Or, as always, for more information, please simply dial 2-1-1.