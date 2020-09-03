MIDLAND/GLADWIN COUNTIES – The deadline for survivors of the May 16-22 severe storms and flooding to register with FEMA for individual disaster assistance and apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has been extended to Wednesday, Sept. 30. The extension agreed upon by the state and FEMA is for survivors living in the disaster-designated individual assistance counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Midland and Saginaw. Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. Residents who lost access to water through their private well, if the well was physically damaged, collapsed and/or is no longer producing potable water as a direct result of the disaster, could also be considered for financial assistance under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. Individuals can register with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App. By phone, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. SBA helps businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property. SBA also has extended its deadline to apply for a low-interest disaster loan to Sept. 30. To apply for a low-interest disaster loan, complete an online application at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/. To reach an SBA Customer Service Representative directly, call 800-659-2955. Email questions to FOCE-Help@sba.gov. For more information, visit sba.gov.
FEMA extends registration and SBA disaster assistance deadline
