GLADWIN COUNTY – Affected persons or businesses must register with FEMA to determine eligibility regardless of any previous reporting. Please visit the site at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) to register for disaster assistance. The phone lines are available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. Regardless of previous registration or reporting, you must register through FEMA to become eligible for funding.
When you apply, please have the following information ready.
- Social Security number (one per household).
- Address of the damaged home or apartment.
- Description of the damage.
- Information about insurance coverage.
- Telephone number.
- Mailing address.
- Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.
Disaster assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, english proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.
Michelle Hisey, Account Executive with the Gladwin County Record and Clarion was a victim of the flood. She spoke about her quick and easy process while registering with FEMA.
“I called FEMA first and they gave me the website to fill out the forms. They were very easy to understand and complete. I later received a phone call from FEMA asking if I was available for a virtual walk thru tour of my home the very next day. Because of COVID-19, they don’t enter your home. That interview was to go through each room and tell them the layout of my home. I was told many times that if I had any questions to call or go to the website. I did my tour on Friday and I received my check in my bank account the next Wednesday. One important thing to remember is to keep in contact with them and keep your ID number.”