Beaverton
The Region VII Area Agency on Aging based in Bay City is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Beaverton Activity Center (BAC) on May 19. The clinic will be open from 4-7 p.m. Those interested in receiving a vaccination must be age 18 or older. The clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine and will host another clinic for the second vaccine dose on June 16 from 4-7 p.m.
Pre-registration for this clinic is required, walk-in appointments will not be available. In order to register, or for more information, please call the Region VII office at 800-858-1637. The Beaverton Activity Center is located at 106 Tonkin St. in Beaverton.