BEAVERTON – According to a release issued by American Excavating, LTD, work will begin on Monday, October 5 for the installation of new sanitary sewer, storm sewer, sidewalk and road on Glidden Street from Terry Diane Street east to the bridge in Beaverton.
American Excavating, LTD is the prime contractor for this project. Equipment, material, various barricades for traffic control and other miscellaneous items will begin to show up in the local neighborhoods very soon. Detour signs will be posted where necessary and Glidden Street will be closed to thru traffic. American Excavation urges the locals to use caution while driving through the streets during construction. They also ask every one to be patient and mindful of the workers as they move material and equipment in the roadways.
If you have any sump lines that you are aware of, please mark them with a stake and notify the engineer (ROWE Professional Services). If you have any sprinkler heads in your yard near the roadway, please mark them. Any landscaping that is currently in the road right-of-way will not be replaced and residents should consider moving them now. Some trees currently in the right-of-way may be removed for construction. Residential driveways may be inaccessible for several hours during the day throughout this project. American Excavating will attempt to notify you if this will occur, and reinstate accessibility as soon as possible. They ask all to be patient during these times.
The statement includes, “on trash pick up day, please place your cans at the road and we will work with the trash hauler to empty them. Please place the cans anywhere along the front of your property where they will be visible.”
If you have any other questions, contact David Richmond at ROWE Professional Services, 810-341-7500, ext. 2305 or Zac Birnbaum at American Excavating 989-233-7141.