CENTRAL MICHIGAN – On Thursday, January 14, Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) requested 4,725 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state for the week of January 18. The health department was notified on Friday, January 15, that they would only receive 1,200 doses from the state.
Additionally, their clinics will be full for the week of January 18, 2021. As they receive additional vaccine, they will contact businesses and individuals on our waiting list via email or by calling those who do not have internet. CMDHD asks everyone to be patient, as they are moving as quickly as they can.
“Demand is currently far outweighing supply. We are pleased to see so much interest in the vaccine. As vaccine comes in, we will be getting it out as soon as possible. We thank you for your patience and cooperation as we move forward in this process,” states Steve Hall, Health Officer for Central Michigan District Health Department.
To date, the health department has vaccinated 2,300 individuals in their district (Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola, Roscommon). They are finishing vaccinating those in Priority 1A and are working on those eligible in the 1B priority group, including residents who are 65 years and older. They have over 16,000 residents signed up who are over 65 years of age; according to the department, this process is going to take time. How quickly they can vaccinate is dependent on how much vaccine they receive from the state and federal government.
CMDHD continues to ask for patience during this period of uncertainty and they ask that individuals please refrain from calling the health department to ask about scheduling the vaccine unless they do not have access to the internet. They will continue to keep the communities updated via press release, social media, and their website at www.cmdhd.org as well as their opt-in email.
If you have not subscribed to their opt-in emails, they ask that you please do so on their coronavirus page: www.cmdhd.org/novel-coronavirus. CMDHD asks for your patience as they continue to plan and prepare for additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Central Michigan District Health Department has a coronavirus message center. Please call 989-773-5921 extension 1444 if you have any questions. If you are calling to sign up for the vaccine, please leave a message only if you do not have access to the internet and cannot sign up via the online survey. Leave your name, phone number, county of residence, and a brief message. Staff will return calls as soon as possible.