GLADWIN COUNTY – For cautionary purposes due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), there have been a number of closings and cancelations throughout Gladwin County. A list of all currently known closings and cancelations for the area will be included below. All future cancelations and closings will be shared via our website and Facebook page as they become aware to us. Articles dealing with closings, cancelations or Coronavirus news important to the area will be provided on our website free of charge. The return dates included are subject to change at the discretion of those in charge.
Closings:
- The Gladwin and Beaverton Library locations will be closed until April 5
- The Gladwin and Beaverton Schools will be closed until April 6
- All bars and restaurants in Michigan are being closed and only service carryout customers starting at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 16 until further notice
- The Beaverton Activity Center is closed until April with the exception of the Physical Therapy office; patients must use the designated entrance to the PT office.
- The Gladwin County Record & Beaverton Clarion office will be closed to the public until further notice
Cancelations:
- Bingo at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Tuesday evenings has been canceled through March 31
- All of the GAFT ‘Dilemmas with Dinner’ productions have been canceled
- The Souper Challenge at the Knights of Columbus Hall has been postponed until further notice
- All school sporting events have been suspended indefinitely
A Facebook post will be created on our page for businesses and groups to comment on and include any other further cancelations or closings.