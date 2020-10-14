GLADWIN – The City of Gladwin has announced a Public Safety Protection Proposal for the election on November 3. This millage has several points that relate to giving the Gladwin City Police Department a stronger financial footing.
If passed, the millage would allow for the police department to hire an additional full-time officer, which has been lacking since a full-time officer retired in 2012 according to Gladwin City Police Chief, Eric Killian. The millage would also allow for the police department to maintain the School Resource Officer for Gladwin Community Schools. The School Resource Officer is currently being paid out of a drug forfeiture fund that is being exhausted during the summer months (outside of school, on patrol). If passed, the millage would be able to provide the funds necessary to cover the wages of the School Resource Officer to work in the city during the summer months.
Other areas of that would be covered under the millage include more aggressive drug investigations, increasing community policing efforts, reinstituting police programs such as the bike patrol, continued assistance with city events, maintaining and improving technology such as body-worn cameras and in-car video as well as continuing and expanding the ongoing education and training for the officers.
According to police chief, Killian, only 30 percent of the current officers’ time is spent patrolling the city while 70 percent is spent by current officers investigating complaints. More police presence and foot patrol would be available upon the passage of the millage.
If approved, the tax levy would be collected on the winter tax bill of 2020, and collected on the winter tax bill thereafter. A portion of these revenues will be captured by the DDA. With an average taxable home value of $44,000, if approved, this millage would cost City of Gladwin homeowners about $89 per year.
Look for a full list of candidates and proposals that will be on the November 3 ballot in the next publication of the Gladwin County Record & Clarion (October 21).