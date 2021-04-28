GLADWIN COUNTY – Beulah Mead here, inviting men and women, boys and girls, to come and “get your golf on” at the Big Hole Golf Fundraiser, sponsored by The Springs Camp and Gladwin Heights Golf Course.
Just think; bigger holes, shorter putts, greater impact!
“Fore” is our favorite number, and this will be a four person scramble with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Remember, the grass is always greener at the tee, and a bad day of golf always beats a good day of work! The cost per player will be $75, which includes 18 holes of golf, snacks, beverages, and cash prizes for the winners. All proceeds go towards camp scholarships for Gladwin County’s Christmas Kindness kids; so come one, come all, the more teams that participate, the more kids that go to The Springs Christian Camp this summer!
Golf combines two favorite American pastimes: taking long walks and hitting things with a stick! Golf has also been described as “the art of playing fetch with yourself.” Some of you were born to play golf, but forced to work. Others, like myself, are standing way too close to the ball after we’ve hit it! No matter! The green is calling and we must go.
In fact, this is the perfect time to swing into action! Instead of the normal four-inch hole, you will be getting the ball into an eight-inch hole. No need to fear the bogey man, have fun and enjoy birdie watching! This is your best shot for cash prizes. Not to mention, if you want to meet new people, try picking up the wrong golf ball; it works every time!
Just a few tips for our first time golfers: real golfers don’t cry when they line up for their fourth putt; a bad attitude is worse than a bad swing, it’s good sportsmanship to not pick up lost golf balls while they are still rolling; and last, but not least, this tip that can take five strokes off anyone’s game: it’s called, an eraser!
Please join us Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a beautiful day of fun, food, and fundraising for summer camp scholarships for Gladwin County’s Christmas Kindness kids!
Due to the fact that golf clubs in my hands are like weapons of “grass destruction,” I will be driving the snack cart, making sure everyone is fed and watered throughout the morning. There will also be concessions available at the clubhouse.
Before giving your registration information, I would like to take this opportunity to deny all allegations by Dan Kohns (Director of The Springs Camp) that during my last game of golf, I hit an eagle, a birdie, an elk, and a bear! I would also like to make it clear that, no matter what Jon and Jan Schumacher (Owners Of Gladwin Heights Golf Course) say, I didn’t miss the putt! I made the putt! The ball missed the hole! It’s interesting, isn’t it, that man blames fate for other accidents, but feels personally responsible for a hole in one?
So, what do you think? Feeling a bit under par? Thinking about staying home? Well, Saturday, May 22, “home is where the Gladwin Heights Golf Course is” for the Big Hole Golf Fundraiser! Join us as we endeavor to give kids a summer they won’t forget!
For more information, how to register or how to sponsor a team, please visit thespringscamp.com or call 989-426-7604. Until then, may your golf ball lie on green pastures and not in still waters, and may the course be with you!