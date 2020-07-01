BEAVERTON – The Beaverton Fourth of July celebration will be held this year with the third annual corn hole tournament being held on Friday, July 3.
Activities for the celebration taking place on Saturday, July 4 include the seventh annual Firecracker 5K Fun Run at 8 a.m. at the Beaverton Activity Center, the annual parade starting at 11 a.m. and the firework display taking place at dusk over Ross Lake.
The Beaverton Area Business Association (BABA) would like to remind attendees of the celebration that it is important to keep one another safe during the current times. With Beaverton hosting one of the few Fourth of July celebrations in the area, crowds are sure to gather and it is important to do so cautiously and safely. For the health and safety of the Beaverton community and all who attend, BABA asks everyone to follow CDC protocol for COVID-19 prevention during all Fourth of July activities. This includes social distancing and wearing a face mask when it is appropriate to do so.