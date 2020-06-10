GLADWIN COUNTY – Beaverton Lions Club President, Tony Smith presented Sarah Block, Executive Director of the United way of Gladwin and Clare Counties, a check in the sum of $4,000. The funds are earmarked for Gladwin county flood relief efforts. The donation was made through Beaverton Lions Club with help from their district 11E2, and sister clubs Grayling, East Jordan, Mio, and Hillman. “We are honored that the Lions Club chose us to help facilitate their donation. It is great clubs like this that help us all pull through in times of need. Thank you for your support,” said Sarah Block with United Way.
If you wish to give a monetary donation to the Flood Relief Efforts please feel free to either reach out to your local United Way or Community Foundation. The United Way would like to remind everyone that we are all in this together. For more information please visit our United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties Facebook Page or call them at 989-426-9225.