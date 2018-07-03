GLADWIN – Gladwin community members, representatives from former Rising Tide communities, and officials from the Rising Tide initiative met Thursday, June 21, to discuss how Rising Tide can best be utilized in Gladwin.
In May, it was announced that both Gladwin and Beaverton were selected as Rising Tide communities, a state program that provides Michigan communities with assistance to maximize economic and citywide growth.
The well-attended meeting began with introductions and a discussion of Gladwin’s assets. Mayor Dee Jungman highlighted Gladwin’s new blight officer as an asset. “We’re getting the city cleaned up more,” Jungman said.
Bob Balzer, Michigan Works Director of Business and Economic Development for Gladwin County, mentioned the annual Parade of Lights, the fair, and many of the other special events Gladwin hosts each year. “Our community rivals bigger cities for events,” Balzer said.
Other assets listed by the group were the opportunities for hunting, fishing, and recreation, which bring many people to the area each year. Also mentioned was Gladwin’s thriving arts community, with GAFT’s multiple productions each year, and an active Artist Guild.
The meeting was then turned to what needs to be improved in Gladwin. One of the largest issues discussed by the group was the increasing need for industry. Many in Gladwin have complained over the years that the physicians in the area often do not stay. During the meeting, it was mentioned that often the physician’s spouse is unable to find work.
This concern was also extended to the younger demographic in Gladwin. “We have a problem attracting and retaining our youth here,” Balzer said. While this is a multifaceted issue, the lack of job opportunities and housing were two of the biggest topics of discussion.
Yvette Keast, the Executive Director of the Gladwin Chamber of Commerce, said that they are working to place an emphasis on young professionals. “We’re in the process of starting a young professionals group,” Keast said.
Another issue discussed was the need for more educational opportunities, particularly in the skilled trades. “These kids deserve better opportunities than what they have now,” Representative Jason Wentworth said.
The next step in the Rising Tide process will be brainstorming, narrowing down what they would like to focus on, and searching for volunteers. Bob Balzer particularly would like to have more local youth involved in the process. “We’ll make decisions that will effect them in the future,” Balzer said.
Gladwin County is the first county to have two communities chosen to be Rising Tide recipients. With both Gladwin and Beaverton being chosen the hope is that the two cities will work together to create a better experience. “We’re looking forward to working with Beaverton,” Balzer said.