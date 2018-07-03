BEAVERTON – At the time it was called “The War to End All Wars” or “The Great War”. In the 100 years since, the world has learned the unfortunate truth that those names were inaccurate, and that the human capacity for hate would go on to unleash still worse atrocities. Today we know “The Great War” to be WWI, the war fought between the years of 1914–1918. For four years the world burned, while an estimated 18 million people died, 28 of whom were from Gladwin County.
On Saturday, June 30, Beaverton and Gladwin community members came together to honor those from Gladwin County who made the ultimate sacrifice by rededicating the newly restored WWI memorial “The Survivor” at Ross Lake Park in Beaverton.
The memorial, created by artist Helmuth Von Zengen, was first installed in June of 1925. The monument depicts three WWI soldiers in battle. The soldier to the left has died, the soldier on the right is mortally wounded, while the central soldier stands guard. He is the survivor. The one to continue on, who must push on to victory and bare the memory of his fallen brothers so that their deaths may not be in vain.
The monument originally stood along the old Gladwin–Beaverton road, where the entrance to Brown Machine is now located. In 1984, “The Survivor” was relocated to Ross Lake Park, where it has stood ever since.
At the unveiling in 1925 an estimated 3,000 people were in attendance. While the crowd for the rededication wasn’t quite as large in numbers, it was just as large in heart with many meaningful moments.
The program for the rededication service followed the same format of the service from 1925, beginning with a welcome from former Beaverton Mayor Scott Govitz and a Reveille Call played by 2018 BHS graduate Cade Schuster, who also played TAPS near the end of the service.
The youth of the community were heavily involved with the service, reminding all that the memories of yesterday are passed down through the generations, ensuring that those that were lost are never truly forgotten.
The National Anthem was sang by Colette Morris a GHS 2018 graduate after which BHS student Hannah LaFollette recited the poem “The Survivor” by Elva Claire McCourt. The Royal Rangers folded the flag and told the audience what each fold represents.
The memorial restoration project was possible because of a $2,000 grant from the 100 Cities 100 Memorials program of the World War I Centennial Commission, as well as donations from various community organizations. Speeches were given by Susan Mennenga, the 100 Cities 100 Memorials project manager, and Representative Jason Wentworth.
The monument was unveiled by WWII Veteran Rich Roehrs and Miss Beaverton First Runner Up, Elizabeth Smith. After much applause and the laying of a wreath, the names of the 28 from Gladwin County who died in WWI were read aloud with a bell chiming in remembrance of each name. A 21-gun salute followed.
Though the monument was unveiled there is still work to be done. Brass plaques honoring those who died and recounting the history of the monument are to be affixed to the back of the monument. Donations for which are still being accepted. Money is also being put aside for landscaping and maintenance to ensure that the newly restored monument will be around for generations to come.