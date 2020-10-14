BEAVERTON – To celebrate the last open weekend of camping, Calhoun Campground in Beaverton hosted a chili cook-off on Saturday, October 10. The competition was heated!
Entries ranged from hearty to spicy to very original. Campers and two Beaverton City Council members who are also members of the Parks and Recreation Committee judged the offerings. Samples of each chili pot were offered with a variety of positive comments such as, “the middle one packs some heat,” “number one really hits the spot,” “I would like the recipe for this one,” and “they are all yummy!”
Voting was performed with each guest receiving five beans to place as they wished in the numbered containers. Second place finisher was chili number two created by Mel Pfenniger of Bay City. Coming all the way from Plymouth, Wisconsin and earning first place was Rob Kraus and his son Ryan, a high school senior. According to his father, Ryan was in charge of spicing. Apparently, this young man knows about cooking chili!
Camping at Calhoun Campground will resume on May 15, 2021. The City of Beaverton wishes to thank managers, Jim and Angela, for creating a fun and safe camping season.