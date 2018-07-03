GLADWIN – Congratulations to the Gail Wildfong School of Dance students who recently passed Cecchetti ballet exams! Thirteen students traveled to Wixom, MI, on June 10 after a busy week of recital performances.
Students worked hard in class over the year mastering ballet technique at the barre and center floor as well as memorizing the French terms and explaining basic ballet theory.
Along with several students from all over Michigan, the local dancers were examined in a small group in front of two Cecchetti Council of America examiners.
The girls were well prepared, and with all their hard work, are now able to move on to the next level of ballet for the following dance year.
Grade I students who passed this year include Alois Graveline, Kaelyn Fischer, Molly Edick, Darby McKimmy, and with honors; Liberty Kidd and Madisyn Wendling.
Grade II students who passed this year include Faithann Brubaker, Lauren Shell, and with honors; Madilyn von Matt, Brenna McKimmy, and with high honors; Callie Mead, Khloe Thurlow and Karley Fischer.