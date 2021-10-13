Veterans donation

Wiggins Lake POA President, Mike Rajt presents check to Gladwin County Veterans Affairs Director, Ken Roberts. From left to right: Mike Rajt, Wiggins Lake POA President; Ken Roberts, Veterans Affairs Director; Mark and Barb Dabiero, founders of Lasting Impressions; Mike Hermann, Wiggins Lake POA Board Member; Rick Dvorak, Wiggins Lake POA Board Member.

Gladwin County

The Wiggins Lake Property Owners Association recently held a fundraiser to help veterans in Gladwin County. The fundraiser sold hats, coasters and signs created by Lasting Impressions, and was able to raise $5,000 for the Gladwin County Veterans Relief Fund. This fund is used to help Gladwin County Veterans with emergent needs such as keeping their lights on, putting food on their tables or heating their homes this winter.

As Gladwin County still tries to recover from the recent floods and dam failures, along with the on-going problems cause by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the local veterans find themselves with emergent needs and they greatly appreciate the efforts by groups such as this who help keep that fund available for them.

