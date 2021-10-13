Gladwin County
The Wiggins Lake Property Owners Association recently held a fundraiser to help veterans in Gladwin County. The fundraiser sold hats, coasters and signs created by Lasting Impressions, and was able to raise $5,000 for the Gladwin County Veterans Relief Fund. This fund is used to help Gladwin County Veterans with emergent needs such as keeping their lights on, putting food on their tables or heating their homes this winter.
As Gladwin County still tries to recover from the recent floods and dam failures, along with the on-going problems cause by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the local veterans find themselves with emergent needs and they greatly appreciate the efforts by groups such as this who help keep that fund available for them.