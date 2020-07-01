LANSING – Yesterday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference to speak about plans to safely return kids to public schools in the fall.
During her presentation, Whitmer mentioned that despite the fact that Michigan is fairing better than most states right now in terms of Coronavirus infection rates, it is important for people to stay vigilant and to learn from the other states. Part of staying vigilant requires the schools to make changes in order to safely reopen for the children.
Whitmer introduced a MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap which details how each school system throughout the state will be required to handle PPE, good hygine, cleaning/disinfecting, spacing, screenings, athletics, and more. According to Whitmer, over the last month, the Return to School Advisory Council and the COVID-19 Task Force on Education worked tirelessly to present recommendations for a safe return to schools.
An Executive Order was signed yesterday by Governor Whitmer requiring every school district to develop and adopt a plan based on various public health scenarios.
It was also announced that there is $256 million in new funding to support the return to school roadmap and it’s requirements for the school districts. Whitmer believes many of the requirements will not be easily maintained in a school atmosphere, but will be necessary to keep the children safe. To view the roadmap in its entirety, visit MI_Safe_Schools_Roadmap_FINAL_695392_7.pdf.
She concluded her speech by stating, “This is a brief moment in our history, one that requires humanity, and consideration for our neighbors. Stay smart, and stay safe.”