MIDLAND/GLADWIN COUNTIES – State Rep. Wentworth of Farwell will host a tele-town hall meeting Wednesday, June 17 for residents to learn about available resources following the Midland dam crisis and flooding in surrounding areas. Wentworth will be joined by special guests Sarah Kile, Executive Director for Northern Michigan 211, Kelly King, Red Cross Michigan Region Executive Director, State Rep. Roger Hauck of Union Township, and State Rep. Annette Glenn of Midland.
“Agencies such as 211 and the American Red Cross were quick to address the needs of the residents of the areas impacted by the flood, and we are thankful for that. However, the cleanup and rebuilding has just begun,” Wentworth said. “Giving residents an opportunity to hear firsthand about resources available to them and to ask questions is incredibly important.”
The tele-town hall will begin at 4:30 p.m. Those wishing to participate may call 855-756-7520 Ext. 62588 toll-free.
For those unable to attend, please send questions to JasonWentworth@house.mi.gov or call 517-373-8962.