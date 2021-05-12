Beaverton
Voters in the Beaverton Schools district approved a $12 million bond proposal on Tuesday, May 4 that will allow the district to make much-needed upgrades, repairs and replacements to its infrastructure, facilities, classrooms and technology. The unofficial final tally was 853 ‘Yes’ votes and 711 ‘No’ votes, meaning the proposal passed with 54.5 percent of the vote.
“What a day for Beaverton Schools and our whole community,” said School Board President Adam Zdrojewski. “I know I can speak for the board in thanking all the people who came out in support of this proposal. Everybody knows how special Beaverton is as a community, and this vote is an affirmation that people want our kids to have the same opportunities to succeed in life as their peers, and that’s what this bond is designed to do.”
Zdrojewski was quick to credit election volunteers from all precincts, who all worked under the same roof on Tuesday because of the election’s unusual one-precinct nature; all voters in the district voted at the Beaverton Activity Center.
“We appreciate everything that folks did to get the word out, not only about the ways the bond would improve our district, but about the voting location,” he said. “And we want to thank the election workers for doing a great job under unusual circumstances.”
Funds generated by the bond will be used to upgrade HVAC systems for proper post-COVID airflow control; enable a one-to-one student/device ratio; overhaul the campus I.T. network and wireless structure; replace and expand video surveillance campus-wide; create a safer entrance at the elementary school; purchase STEM equipment for the elementary; improve dilapidated outdoor athletic facilities; renovate and modernize classrooms and libraries; and much more.
Zdrojewski said that although the bond’s improvements will be spread over two phases in the next few years, there will be plenty of evidence in the near future.
“We’ve got a process laid out, and we’ll be discussing implementation schedules with our construction partners almost immediately,” he said. “In the short term, we’re going to be able to start making changes in classroom technology very soon, and in areas like facilities and security not long after that. But in the long term, our students and staff will be feeling the positive effects of this decision for years and years to come.”
Superintendent Joseph Passalacqua echoed Zdrojewski’s appreciation for the outcome.
“Nobody ever knows what to expect in an election like this under normal circumstances,” Passalacqua said. “Now take that scenario and throw in the events in our community of the last 14 months. We hoped people would see the very real needs in our district. We hoped they would understand that the district was at a critical fork in the road. Now we know that they did recognize both the danger and the opportunity, and they responded like Beaverton always does, with empathy and generosity. We are very grateful.