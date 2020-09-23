MICHIGAN – All types and sizes of businesses from across Northern Lower Michigan can learn about the benefits of an apprenticeship program at a virtual apprenticeship information session Thursday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the Zoom meeting platform. The information session is being offered by Northwest Michigan Works! in cooperation with Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium, Michigan Works! Region 7B, Michigan Works! West Central, and regional education providers.
The session will include information about what an apprenticeship is, the process of developing a program, and using apprenticeships to fill workforce gaps.
“This is the perfect opportunity to explore the benefits of registered apprenticeship for today’s changing talent profile and how the registration process has been simplified,” said Evelyn Szpliet, Manager of Apprenticeships and Business Resource Networks for Northwest Michigan Works!
An expert employer apprenticeship panel will share their registered apprenticeship experience and answer questions about the practicality of the program. This panel will include local employers, including Angel Melendez from Kalitta Air. Kalitta Air has a robust USDOL apprenticeship program that has incorporated a pre-apprenticeship training program. “Apprenticeship is a fantastic way for employers to create a solid career pathway for employees and to ensure that they receive the training they need to be successful,” said Natasha Allen, Chief Operating Officer for Michigan Works! Region 7B. Region 7B also has a non-traditional USDOL registered apprenticeship for their case managers.
All types of industries, union and non-union, small or large are encouraged to attend. There is no charge to attend the information session. Registration is required and a link will be emailed to those interested in joining the online discussion. Employers should register by emailing Evelyn.Szpliet@NetworksNorthwest.org.
Registered apprenticeships are offered through the U.S. Department of Labor and are a proven training method for employers to build a talent pipeline of highly skilled, educated employees.