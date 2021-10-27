Gladwin County
The Gladwin County American Legion Post 171 and the Gladwin County Office of Veteran Affairs will once again recognize and appreciate local veterans in past and present wars and peacetime for their service. In 1918, on the 11th month, the 11th day, and the 11th hour, WWI, a “War to End All Wars,” came to an end.
Post 171 and the Office of Veteran Affairs are holding a Veterans Day recognition ceremony on November 11, 2021. The program will begin at 11 a.m. at the Gladwin County Veterans Memorial located at the Gladwin County Courthouse on Cedar Ave in Gladwin.