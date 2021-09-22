Gladwin County
“What good could an old, 1996 GMC Savana, that doesn’t even run anymore, do?”
This question was answered when Lisa Brainard, of Ohio, heard of the CARS Program. The Council on Aging in Gladwin County, where Lisa’s father, Robert Anderson, had been receiving Meals on Wheels, had been advertising their new connection to the CARS Program for a couple months. During that time, Lisa decided to call the office to learn more.
CARS stands for Charitable Adult Rides and Services. Their mission is, “To serve as a social enterprise that enables sustainable revenue streams for nonprofit organizations of any size across North America.” They achieve this by providing access to turn-key donation programs. They are committed to treating every donor with gratitude and premier service. In addition, their mission includes support services to aide in the growth and professional development of their nonprofit partners. They set out to make “CARE easy,”as is found on their website: careasy.org.
The Council on Aging, Gladwin County has been partnering with CARS since the spring of 2021 and in July received its
See donations, page A-3
first vehicle donation from Lisa and her father, Robert.
“The process was very easy and very nice,” Lisa said. “It was seamless.”
Lisa called the number for CARS and was able to set up a pick up time where she could be present. “I set up a time that I could be there,” Lisa said, “Since I was coming from out of the state, they worked with me and arrived right on time.”
From the donation of the 1996 GMC Savana, the Council on Aging received $171. This money went right to their Meals on Wheels program and will cover the cost of 74 meals.
“Any little bit extra we are able to get from the CARS Program is wonderful,” Program Director, Anna McNeill said. “Our Meals on Wheels Program is all donation based and donations like these make it easier for us to continue do so.”
The CARS Program can take almost any kind of vehicle, not just cars. Tractors, dirt bikes, boats, ATVs, etc., they will most likely take it as a donation. Every donation is also tax deductible.
The CARS Program sets up the pickup of the vehicle, delivery and sale of the donated vehicle, so that there is no additional work for those who wish to donate.
With the sale of each vehicle, be they running or not, the Council on Aging, Gladwin County will receive 70 percent of the sales price as a donation to their Meals on Wheels Program.
If you are interested in donating, or would like to find out more about the CARS Program, call them at 1-844-411-5768 and let them know that you would like to donate your vehicle to the Council on Aging Gladwin County. Or get your donation started online at careasy.org/council-on-aging-gladwin-county.