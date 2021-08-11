Gladwin
In the morning of Monday, August 9, a woman crashed her vehicle into a utility pole on Cedar Ave. across the street from the Record & Clarion office. The crash caused the pole to collapse on the vehicle and caused a power outage for the area, as the electrical wiring was brought down with the pole.
The accident occurred in front of the Gladwin Rural Urban Fire Department building, and they were on scene with Gladwin City Police as well as MidMichigan EMS.
The woman remained in the vehicle until Consumers Energy was able to arrive and shutdown any live power connected to the pole. Marks could be seen on the vehicle as well as on the road where the wires made contact and caused damage. The woman was able to safely exit the vehicle and was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin.
The crash was due to a medical condition which caused the woman to lose consciousness while driving. Consumers Energy worked quickly to restore power to the area and had a replacement pole set up Monday afternoon, despite heavy rain and high winds. Many of the surrounding businesses are still without a working telephone line, and AT&T is currently working to restore the lines.