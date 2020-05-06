GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security office received a total of 250 face shields on Wednesday, April 29 from Ford Motor Company.
According to a Detroit Free Press article from April 6, Ford went from manufacturing 1,000 face shields to one million in only 13 days. These face shields have been distributed across the country to many hospitals, medical centers, and first responders ever since Ford began their mass production.
Gladwin County Emergency Management Director Bob North mentioned that the face shields will soon be distributed to the local hospital, urgent care, as well as the first responders. The Emergency Management office has received other supplies from the state which has been distributed to each emergency management region for distribution to hospitals, medical centers, emergency responders, etc. These supplies included face masks and gloves.
The Gladwin County Emergency Management office recently received a vehicle to use in order to pick up the supplies and transport them safely courtesy of Richardson Chevrolet in Gladwin.
The local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has also been very active with the local food distributions taking place weekly at Christ the King Lutheran Church.
“I am very happy to see the great spirit of cooperation between our first responders, the MidMichigan Ambulance, and the MidMichigan Hospital and Urgent Care. I continue to urge people to take proper precautions and to be safe,” said Director Bob North.